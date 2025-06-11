Left Menu

Popovic Eyes World Cup Glory After Securing Australia's Spot

Tony Popovic, Australia's coach, is focused on improving the team's performance after securing a World Cup spot with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. Since becoming coach, Popovic led the Socceroos to five wins and three draws, aiming for a strong World Cup performance in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 07:09 IST
Popovic Eyes World Cup Glory After Securing Australia's Spot

Australia's national football coach, Tony Popovic, has set his sights on elevating the team's performance at the World Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia to secure automatic qualification. The qualifier results reveal Popovic's significant impact since taking over last September.

In a decisive match, Australia overcame challenges including a hostile crowd and a rescinded Saudi red card, clinching victory with a crucial save from goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Popovic lauded Ryan's 100th cap and the team's resilience, viewing the match as a perfect precursor to potential success in North America next year.

Reflecting on Australia's journey, Popovic, a World Cup veteran himself, emphasized the need for continued growth and adaptation. He is determined to build a squad that combines skill with the traditional Australian resilience, setting high expectations for a formidable World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025