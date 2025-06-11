Popovic Eyes World Cup Glory After Securing Australia's Spot

Australia's national football coach, Tony Popovic, has set his sights on elevating the team's performance at the World Cup following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia to secure automatic qualification. The qualifier results reveal Popovic's significant impact since taking over last September.

In a decisive match, Australia overcame challenges including a hostile crowd and a rescinded Saudi red card, clinching victory with a crucial save from goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Popovic lauded Ryan's 100th cap and the team's resilience, viewing the match as a perfect precursor to potential success in North America next year.

Reflecting on Australia's journey, Popovic, a World Cup veteran himself, emphasized the need for continued growth and adaptation. He is determined to build a squad that combines skill with the traditional Australian resilience, setting high expectations for a formidable World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)