Iyer’s Falcons Soar to T20 Mumbai League Final, Set to Face Maratha Royals

Shreyas Iyer's SOBO Mumbai Falcons stormed into the T20 Mumbai League 2025 final, defeating the Bandra Blasters by five wickets, thanks to Akash Parkar's all-round display and Ishan Mulchandani's vital half-century. The Falcons will face the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in Thursday's final.

In the second semi-final, Bandra Blasters tallied 130 runs, with solid performances from Dhrumil Matkar and Akash Anand. However, Akash Parkar's three-wicket haul turned the tide in favor of the Falcons, who chased down the target with more than five overs to spare. Ishan Mulchandani's unbeaten 52 and contributions from Akash Parkar and Angkrish Raghuvanshi sealed the victory.

Earlier, the Maratha Royals secured their spot in the final with an eight-wicket win over Eagle Thane Strikers. Pacer Rohan Raje's strike performance, including the tournament's first five-wicket haul, restricted the Strikers to 131/8. Skipper Siddesh Lad's unbeaten 74 guided the Royals to the final, where they will meet the Falcons at Wankhede Stadium on June 12.

