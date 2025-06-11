Nicholas Pooran: New Captain of MI New York after Retirement

Former cricket sensation Nicholas Pooran has taken on a new leadership role as captain of MI New York for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 season. The announcement follows his sudden retirement from international cricket, a decision that came after much deliberation on the 29-year-old star's part.

Pooran's announcement as the new captain was met with excitement from the inaugural MLC champions, who are eager to see his influence on the team. Known for his prowess as a left-handed wicket-keeper batter, Pooran remains a sought-after player, having been the highest run-scorer last season with 388 runs.

Adding to his remarkable achievements, Pooran is also recognized in the Indian Premier League for his extraordinary performance with the Lucknow Super Giants. His role as MI New York's captain is poised to bring fresh energy to the team, with his leadership expected to guide them to new victories.