1xBat Sponsors Eagle Nashik Titans: Fueling the Future of Cricket

The sports news platform 1xBat Sporting Lines has inked a partnership with the fast-rising cricket franchise Eagle Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025. This alliance is expected to fortify regional sports, craft new opportunities for young athletes, and amplify the visibility of this ambitious tournament.

Having made their entry in 2023, the Eagle Nashik Titans have played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Maharashtra Premier League. They reached the state playoffs in their debut season and in 2024, they advanced to the finals, narrowly missing the championship against the Ratnagiri Jets, attesting to their impressive impact on the league.

The MPL is held at Pune's MCA International Stadium, hosting 45,000 fans, and boasts a broadcast audience of 170 million, positioning it as India's largest regional cricket tournament after the IPL. The league bridges the Ranji Trophy and IPL, propelling young Maharashtra talent to greater heights. Notable players like Rajneesh Gurbani and Sachin Dhas have emerged from MPL, promising more future stars.