Capgemini Partners to Launch India's Rugby Premier League

Capgemini, in collaboration with Indian Rugby Football Union and GMR Sports, announces its role as the transformation partner for India's Rugby Premier League. The initiative aims to uplift player performance, increase grassroots participation, and make rugby a top sport among Indian youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:44 IST
Capgemini has announced a landmark collaboration with the Indian Rugby Football Union and GMR Sports to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India. This innovative partnership aims to transform Indian rugby, bringing it to new heights of professional and grassroots engagement.

Slated to kick off in June 2025, the RPL will employ a Rugby 7s format, showcasing international players. Capgemini will fortify its long-standing support for rugby, enhancing player profiles and making rugby a more inclusive sport in India.

The initiative reflects Capgemini's broader commitment to inclusivity. Partnering with IRFU and GMR Sports, they aim to mold rugby's future by integrating tradition with innovation, destined to lift rugby's profile among India's top sports for youth.

