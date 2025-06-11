Left Menu

Manchester City Bolsters Squad with Tijjani Reijnders Signing

Manchester City has signed Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year deal. The transfer fee is reported to be €55 million. Reijnders, who has 23 caps for the Netherlands, looks forward to playing in the Premier League and aims to contribute to City's future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:21 IST
Manchester City Bolsters Squad with Tijjani Reijnders Signing
Tijjani Reijnders

In a significant move, Manchester City has officially announced the acquisition of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, securing his services for a five-year tenure. The details of the financial agreement remain undisclosed, however, an insider suggests a transfer fee near €55 million.

Reijnders, who boasts 23 international caps, expressed his enthusiasm in joining a team of City's stature, highlighting his desire to emulate the success of previous Dutch icons in the Premier League. His ambition aligns with Manchester City's rich history under coach Pep Guardiola.

Having extended his contract with AC Milan until 2030 prior to this transfer, Reijnders brings a wealth of experience, including 104 appearances and accolades such as the Italian Super Cup. This marks City's fourth signing this transfer window, strengthening their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025