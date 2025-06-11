Manchester City Bolsters Squad with Tijjani Reijnders Signing

In a significant move, Manchester City has officially announced the acquisition of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, securing his services for a five-year tenure. The details of the financial agreement remain undisclosed, however, an insider suggests a transfer fee near €55 million.

Reijnders, who boasts 23 international caps, expressed his enthusiasm in joining a team of City's stature, highlighting his desire to emulate the success of previous Dutch icons in the Premier League. His ambition aligns with Manchester City's rich history under coach Pep Guardiola.

Having extended his contract with AC Milan until 2030 prior to this transfer, Reijnders brings a wealth of experience, including 104 appearances and accolades such as the Italian Super Cup. This marks City's fourth signing this transfer window, strengthening their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)