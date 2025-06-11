Left Menu

South Africa Takes on Australia in a Thrilling World Test Championship Final

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s. The game, influenced by cloud cover, sees significant team changes, including Australia’s new top order featuring Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green. Lungi Ngidi returns for South Africa.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field against defending champions Australia in the World Test Championship final held at Lord's. The decision was influenced by the prevailing cloud cover, setting the stage for a highly anticipated contest.

South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, remarked on the grand occasion, noting the presence of enthusiastic South African supporters. In contrast, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, enters the match without a warm-up game, yet maintains confidence due to ample preparation time.

Team selections revealed changes in the lineup, including Marnus Labuschagne opening for Australia and Cameron Green positioned at No. 3. Lungi Ngidi's inclusion as the third seamer marks South Africa's sole alteration from their previous test victory in January.

