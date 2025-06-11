Left Menu

Indian Football in Crisis: Calls for Overhaul Amidst Dismal Performance

Amidst a disappointing performance by the Indian football team, former captain Bhaichung Bhutia has criticized the AIFF and its leadership. The recent loss to Hong Kong has ignited calls for President Kalyan Chaubey's resignation and structural reforms. Stakeholders emphasize the need for introspection and actionable change within Indian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:27 IST
Indian Football in Crisis: Calls for Overhaul Amidst Dismal Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian football is in turmoil following a shocking loss to a lower-ranked Hong Kong team, prompting intense criticism from former captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhutia has accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and President Kalyan Chaubey of mismanagement and has demanded significant changes to revive the sport.

The defeat jeopardizes India's chances of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup, a major setback for a team once consistently appearing at continental championships. Current head coach Manolo Marquez faces scrutiny as the team struggles with just a single win in eight matches. Observers note ongoing issues within the system, advocating for a comprehensive overhaul.

Key stakeholders, including FC Goa's CEO and Bengaluru FC's owner, echo these sentiments, citing the federation's failures and unsustainable practices in the broader footballing ecosystem. Calls for urgent introspection and reform highlight the pressing need for a transformative strategy to save Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025