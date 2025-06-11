Indian Football in Crisis: Calls for Overhaul Amidst Dismal Performance

Indian football is in turmoil following a shocking loss to a lower-ranked Hong Kong team, prompting intense criticism from former captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhutia has accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and President Kalyan Chaubey of mismanagement and has demanded significant changes to revive the sport.

The defeat jeopardizes India's chances of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup, a major setback for a team once consistently appearing at continental championships. Current head coach Manolo Marquez faces scrutiny as the team struggles with just a single win in eight matches. Observers note ongoing issues within the system, advocating for a comprehensive overhaul.

Key stakeholders, including FC Goa's CEO and Bengaluru FC's owner, echo these sentiments, citing the federation's failures and unsustainable practices in the broader footballing ecosystem. Calls for urgent introspection and reform highlight the pressing need for a transformative strategy to save Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)