Cricket's Olympic Comeback: Showcasing the Best at LA 2028

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics after 128 years at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. The competition will feature six highly ranked men's and women's teams, excluding hosts the USA due to their lower rankings. Leaders emphasize the importance of showcasing cricket's best to secure its Olympic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cricket, the quintessential bat-and-ball game, is making a historic return to the Olympics after 128 years at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The competition will see six top-ranking men's and women's teams compete in the fast-paced 20-overs format. This strategic selection aims to highlight the essence and excitement of cricket to a global audience.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to finalize the qualification criteria, but prevailing opinion suggests selecting teams based on official rankings. This means that the host nation, the USA, ranked 17th and 24th in men's and women's cricket respectively, may not feature in their home Olympics. Sumod Damodar, representing associate ICC members, expressed the need for showcasing the best teams to ensure cricket's long-term Olympic presence.

Sanjay Govil of Major League Cricket concurs, advocating for merit-based team selection to maintain competition integrity. With Brisbane and India hosting future Games, the push is on to make cricket a regular Olympic sport, underscoring its global appeal.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

