Cricket's Olympic Comeback: Showcasing the Best at LA 2028

Cricket, the quintessential bat-and-ball game, is making a historic return to the Olympics after 128 years at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The competition will see six top-ranking men's and women's teams compete in the fast-paced 20-overs format. This strategic selection aims to highlight the essence and excitement of cricket to a global audience.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to finalize the qualification criteria, but prevailing opinion suggests selecting teams based on official rankings. This means that the host nation, the USA, ranked 17th and 24th in men's and women's cricket respectively, may not feature in their home Olympics. Sumod Damodar, representing associate ICC members, expressed the need for showcasing the best teams to ensure cricket's long-term Olympic presence.

Sanjay Govil of Major League Cricket concurs, advocating for merit-based team selection to maintain competition integrity. With Brisbane and India hosting future Games, the push is on to make cricket a regular Olympic sport, underscoring its global appeal.