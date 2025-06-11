South African Seamers Topple Australia in Early Day Drama at Lord's

South Africa's seamers, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, made an immediate impact against Australia on the first day of the World Test Championship at Lord's. The defending champions found themselves in dire straits at 67-4 by lunch.

Rabada, back after a suspension due to a positive drugs test for cocaine, struck early. His return coincided with overcast conditions, prompting South African captain Temba Bavuma to bowl first. Rabada's two wickets in four balls, aided by sharp slip catches, justified Bavuma's risky decision.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen picked up crucial wickets. Together, they dismantled Australia's top order, leaving Steve Smith trying to rebuild the innings before lunch. The atmosphere was tense with constant floodlights as the day's play unfolded under persistent cloud cover.

