Left Menu

PSL to Face Off Against IPL: Clash of the Tournaments

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is considering a schedule clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to calendar constraints. Despite potential viewer overlap, the PSL's audience grew last year. The PCB plans to increase franchise fees and introduce new teams, amid ongoing sponsorship reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:36 IST
PSL to Face Off Against IPL: Clash of the Tournaments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) might compete with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considers holding the event simultaneously due to scheduling challenges.

Originally set for February-March, the PSL faces a calendar conflict with the ICC World T20 Cup and Future Tours Programme commitments. The PCB is left with a potential window in December-January, but this clashes with player commitments to Australia's Big Bash League and domestic engagements.

Discussions with franchise owners suggest a shift to April-May, mirroring this year's schedule when viewership unexpectedly rose. With 10 editions complete, the PCB plans to evaluate franchise valuations, increase fees by 25%, add two new teams, and renew the 10-year title sponsorship agreement.

The current title sponsorship nets PCB 900 million rupees annually, with further income from live streaming and local broadcasts. PCB aims to invite bids for new teams and broadcast rights as part of the league's future expansion and financial restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025