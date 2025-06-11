PSL to Face Off Against IPL: Clash of the Tournaments

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) might compete with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considers holding the event simultaneously due to scheduling challenges.

Originally set for February-March, the PSL faces a calendar conflict with the ICC World T20 Cup and Future Tours Programme commitments. The PCB is left with a potential window in December-January, but this clashes with player commitments to Australia's Big Bash League and domestic engagements.

Discussions with franchise owners suggest a shift to April-May, mirroring this year's schedule when viewership unexpectedly rose. With 10 editions complete, the PCB plans to evaluate franchise valuations, increase fees by 25%, add two new teams, and renew the 10-year title sponsorship agreement.

The current title sponsorship nets PCB 900 million rupees annually, with further income from live streaming and local broadcasts. PCB aims to invite bids for new teams and broadcast rights as part of the league's future expansion and financial restructuring.

