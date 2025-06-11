Steve Smith's Masterclass: Australia's WTC Final Comeback Against South Africa

On the first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's, Australia, led by Steve Smith, staged a resilient comeback to reach 190-5 by tea against South Africa. Smith, contributing a crucial 66 runs, partnered effectively with Beau Webster to stabilize the Australian innings after early setbacks.

Webster, participating in only his fourth test, remained unbeaten on 55, aiming for another fruitful stand with Alex Carey, who held at 22 not out. Despite being away from play since March, Smith showed remarkable form at the crease, following his previous double-century achievement at the same venue.

Smith's dismissal occurred when he attempted a big shot off part-time spinner Aiden Markram, leading to a catch by Marco Jansen at slip. The Australians were initially troubled by South Africa's impressive use of overcast conditions, which favored the bowlers in the first session.

(With inputs from agencies.)