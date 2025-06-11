Left Menu

Steve Smith's Masterclass: Australia's WTC Final Comeback Against South Africa

Steve Smith showcased his skill with a 66-run innings, leading Australia's recovery to 190-5 on the first day of the WTC final against South Africa. His partnership with Beau Webster helped stabilize Australia's innings. South Africa had made early inroads, but Webster and Alex Carey looked to build on Australia's momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:59 IST
Steve Smith's Masterclass: Australia's WTC Final Comeback Against South Africa
Steve Smith

On the first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's, Australia, led by Steve Smith, staged a resilient comeback to reach 190-5 by tea against South Africa. Smith, contributing a crucial 66 runs, partnered effectively with Beau Webster to stabilize the Australian innings after early setbacks.

Webster, participating in only his fourth test, remained unbeaten on 55, aiming for another fruitful stand with Alex Carey, who held at 22 not out. Despite being away from play since March, Smith showed remarkable form at the crease, following his previous double-century achievement at the same venue.

Smith's dismissal occurred when he attempted a big shot off part-time spinner Aiden Markram, leading to a catch by Marco Jansen at slip. The Australians were initially troubled by South Africa's impressive use of overcast conditions, which favored the bowlers in the first session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025