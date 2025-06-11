Left Menu

Clash at Wankhede: T20 Mumbai League Reaches Thrilling Finale

The T20 Mumbai League's third season culminates as SoBo Mumbai Falcons led by Shreyas Iyer face off against Siddhesh Lad's Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals. Both teams enter the final with high momentum and standout performances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

SoBo Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer (Photo: T20 Mumbai League). Image Credit: ANI
In a climactic showdown marking the conclusion of the third season, the T20 Mumbai League gears up for an electrifying final at Wankhede Stadium. Facing off are the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, led by Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, against the formidable Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, captained by the seasoned Siddhesh Lad.

Siddhesh Lad, having consistently demonstrated leadership, steered the Royals to the final with a significant unbeaten 74-run performance in the semifinals against Eagle Strikers Thane. Speaking about the finals, Lad emphasized the team's readiness and the importance of maintaining composure under pressure. He expressed his pride in the team's journey and the role of senior players in high-stakes moments.

Meanwhile, the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, known for their formidable lineup, are buoyant with confidence. Captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the challenge posed by the Royals and expressed eagerness for the impending contest. The final promises to be a test of nerves and skills, with both teams showcasing match-winners ready to seize glory in one of India's premier domestic T20 tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

