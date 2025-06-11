Controversial Enhanced Games Face Opposition from World Anti-Doping Agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared its intention to persuade American authorities to intervene and halt the upcoming Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, scheduled for next May.

WADA President Witold Banka criticized the event's promotion of performance-enhancing drugs, which he believes compromises athletes' health and the integrity of sports. He sees potential legal action in Nevada or at the federal level.

USADA's Travis Tygart rebuked Banka for his stance, highlighting a fundamental misunderstanding of free societies. The event, funded by investors including supporters linked to Donald Trump Jr., is considered a national embarrassment ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.