Left Menu

Controversial Enhanced Games Face Opposition from World Anti-Doping Agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is urging U.S. authorities to prevent the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, where athletes using performance-enhancing drugs aim to break records for prizes. WADA President Witold Banka criticizes the initiative as dangerous and contrary to sport's integrity, while USADA's Travis Tygart challenges WADA's understanding of democratic markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:54 IST
Controversial Enhanced Games Face Opposition from World Anti-Doping Agency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared its intention to persuade American authorities to intervene and halt the upcoming Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, scheduled for next May.

WADA President Witold Banka criticized the event's promotion of performance-enhancing drugs, which he believes compromises athletes' health and the integrity of sports. He sees potential legal action in Nevada or at the federal level.

USADA's Travis Tygart rebuked Banka for his stance, highlighting a fundamental misunderstanding of free societies. The event, funded by investors including supporters linked to Donald Trump Jr., is considered a national embarrassment ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025