BCCI to Formulate Guidelines Post-Bengaluru Stampede

Following the tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, the BCCI is set to focus on developing standard guidelines for IPL victory celebrations during its 28th Apex Council Meeting on Saturday. The stampede, which occurred as fans crowded to see their cricket stars, resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries.

Sources within the BCCI confirmed that better management of such celebratory events will be formally discussed. The meeting will also address final venue selections for the upcoming India-New Zealand series and reassess the current Age Verification Programme aimed at reducing age-fixing in youth cricket.

Allegations of fund misuse in Telangana's cricket development will also be reviewed, following a complaint by Karimnagar District Cricket Association President V. Agam Rao. Additional topics will include updates on BCCI's Code of Conduct, tournament allowances, the domestic cricket season, and umpire and referee coaching matters.

