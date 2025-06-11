Left Menu

Australia's Gritty Fightback Stifles South Africa on Day 1

Australia, recovering from early setbacks, posted 212 in their first innings, thanks to Steve Smith's resilient 66 and Beau Webster's counterattack. The Australian bowlers then delivered a superb performance, leaving South Africa struggling at 43/4 by stumps, trailing by 169 runs in the World Test Final at Lord's.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon (Photo- X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia emerged from a precarious early situation on the first day of the World Test Final to post a total of 212 runs, largely due to Steve Smith's pivotal 66 and Beau Webster's attacking innings. Despite South Africa's initial advantage, Australia's bowlers turned the tide with an exceptional performance at Lord's stadium.

As play concluded on Day 1, South Africa found themselves at 43/4, significantly trailing by 169 runs. At the crease, Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham remained unbeaten. Earlier, the Australian innings resumed at 190/5, with Webster and Alex Carrey holding their ground until a series of dismissals started with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj dismissing Carey.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the pick of the bowlers, taking key wickets and restricting Australia to their final score. However, Australia retaliated effectively with Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets quickly, putting South Africa under pressure. The first day's battle sets the stage for a thrilling Test match as Australia gains the upper hand.

