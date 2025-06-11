Australia's Gritty Fightback Stifles South Africa on Day 1

Australia emerged from a precarious early situation on the first day of the World Test Final to post a total of 212 runs, largely due to Steve Smith's pivotal 66 and Beau Webster's attacking innings. Despite South Africa's initial advantage, Australia's bowlers turned the tide with an exceptional performance at Lord's stadium.

As play concluded on Day 1, South Africa found themselves at 43/4, significantly trailing by 169 runs. At the crease, Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham remained unbeaten. Earlier, the Australian innings resumed at 190/5, with Webster and Alex Carrey holding their ground until a series of dismissals started with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj dismissing Carey.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the pick of the bowlers, taking key wickets and restricting Australia to their final score. However, Australia retaliated effectively with Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets quickly, putting South Africa under pressure. The first day's battle sets the stage for a thrilling Test match as Australia gains the upper hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)