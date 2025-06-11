American Tennis Stars Shine at Queen's Club Championships

Madison Keys, second seed, powered into the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Zakharova. Despite an early setback in her first grasscourt match of the season, Keys quickly found her form to dominate the opening set.

Zakharova struggled to handle Keys' sheer power, as the American converted five break points. Sealing the match with an unreturned serve, Keys concluded the contest in a decisive 68 minutes. "It's always tough to play your first match on grass," Keys noted, expressing satisfaction with her performance and progress.

Emma Navarro, third seed, faced a challenging encounter with Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia but emerged victorious 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. After saving a match point and overcoming a second-set tiebreak, Navarro capitalized on her opponent's errors. She now faces Amanda Anisimova, who dispatched Sonay Kartal in just 64 minutes.

