European Soccer Market Sprints Ahead, Boosted by Growth in Premier League and WSL
Europe's soccer market, particularly the Premier League, saw an 8% revenue increase in 2023-24 to €38 billion. Despite challenges, clubs are expanding commercial offerings and improving stadiums. The Women's Super League also saw a surge, with revenue increasing by 34%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:33 IST
The European soccer market experienced a significant revenue boost of 8% during the 2023-24 season, reaching a total of €38 billion, according to a report by Deloitte.
The Premier League took the lead in revenue generation, while the Women's Super League (WSL) saw a remarkable 34% increase in earnings.
Efforts to expand commercial offerings and improve stadiums contributed to these gains, although clubs must navigate regulatory challenges and evolving fan expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement