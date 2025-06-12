Left Menu

European Soccer Market Sprints Ahead, Boosted by Growth in Premier League and WSL

Europe's soccer market, particularly the Premier League, saw an 8% revenue increase in 2023-24 to €38 billion. Despite challenges, clubs are expanding commercial offerings and improving stadiums. The Women's Super League also saw a surge, with revenue increasing by 34%.

12-06-2025

The European soccer market experienced a significant revenue boost of 8% during the 2023-24 season, reaching a total of €38 billion, according to a report by Deloitte.

The Premier League took the lead in revenue generation, while the Women's Super League (WSL) saw a remarkable 34% increase in earnings.

Efforts to expand commercial offerings and improve stadiums contributed to these gains, although clubs must navigate regulatory challenges and evolving fan expectations.

