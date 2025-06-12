Left Menu

Auckland Blues Shake Up Super Rugby Playoffs with Unprecedented Challenge

The Auckland Blues are set to face the Crusaders in a thrilling Super Rugby Pacific semi-final. Having edged out the top-seeded Waikato Chiefs, the Blues aim to secure a spot in the final. The match highlights the enduring rivalry between the Crusaders and Blues, alongside another semi-final between the Chiefs and Brumbies.

In an electrifying turn of events, the Auckland Blues made a surprising advancement in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs. They now face the formidable Crusaders in a high-stakes semi-final, aiming to achieve what no team has done in the competition's history.

The Blues' victory over the top-seeded Waikato Chiefs secured them a spot in this crucial match. Meanwhile, the Crusaders, maintaining a perfect home playoff record, are positioned as the top seeds. History and fierce rivalry underline this clash, promising a gripping encounter.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs, having reached the playoffs as "lucky losers," will host the ACT Brumbies for another intense semi-final. Both matches highlight the competitive spirit and unpredictable nature of this year's Super Rugby playoffs.

