Wimbledon Prize Money Reaches New Heights

Wimbledon has increased its prize money to 53.5 million pounds for this year's championships, marking a 7% rise from 2024 and double that of a decade ago. Singles champions will earn three million pounds each, a significant increase from last year, while first-round exits receive a 10% raise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wimbledon has announced a significant increase in its prize money for the upcoming championships, setting a new total at 53.5 million pounds, equivalent to $72.59 million. This marks a 7% rise from the previous year and signifies a doubling of the prize fund compared to a decade ago, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

The most notable increase is for singles champions, who will each receive three million pounds, reflecting an 11.1% increment from last year's earnings by Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova. This adjustment underscores Wimbledon's commitment to providing lucrative incentives for top-performing players.

Even early-stage participants will benefit, with those exiting in the first round receiving 66,000 pounds, which is a 10% increase from last year's amount. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.7370 pounds, highlighting the robust rewards at tennis's most prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

