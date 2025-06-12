Wimbledon Prize Money Reaches New Heights

Wimbledon has announced a significant increase in its prize money for the upcoming championships, setting a new total at 53.5 million pounds, equivalent to $72.59 million. This marks a 7% rise from the previous year and signifies a doubling of the prize fund compared to a decade ago, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

The most notable increase is for singles champions, who will each receive three million pounds, reflecting an 11.1% increment from last year's earnings by Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova. This adjustment underscores Wimbledon's commitment to providing lucrative incentives for top-performing players.

Even early-stage participants will benefit, with those exiting in the first round receiving 66,000 pounds, which is a 10% increase from last year's amount. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 0.7370 pounds, highlighting the robust rewards at tennis's most prestigious event.

