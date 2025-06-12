Paul Simonis Takes Helm at Wolfsburg: A Fresh Start for the Bundesliga Club

Wolfsburg appointed Paul Simonis as its new head coach on Thursday, seeking to inject new energy into the team after his impressive performance with the Go Ahead Eagles. Simonis, a 40-year-old strategist, successfully led the Eagles to a surprise victory in the Netherlands' top cup competition and joins Wolfsburg on a two-year contract.

The appointment comes as Simonis aims to bring fresh momentum to the German club, as stated by Wolfsburg's managing director for sport, Peter Christiansen. Remarkably, Simonis' previous club achieved its first major trophy in 92 years, and secured its highest league standing in decades under his leadership.

Simonis steps in to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl, who was relieved of his duties with just two games left during a challenging Bundesliga season. Under interim coach Daniel Bauer, Wolfsburg managed to finish 11th. Simonis will be the club's sixth permanent coach since they last qualified for the men's Champions League in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)