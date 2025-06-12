Wimbledon Ups Prize Money Amidst Player Injuries and Tradition Shifts

In a significant move, Wimbledon has raised its prize pool for this year's championships to £53.5 million, a 7% rise from 2024 and twice the amount offered a decade ago, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). This change means that the singles titlists each will secure £3 million, marking the highest prize across all Grand Slams and a noticeable 11.1% increase from last year's awards to Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova.

The prize adjustments extend to various categories: first-round singles losers will get 10% more than last year at £66,000, while doubles, mixed doubles, and wheelchair events see increases of 4.4%, 4.3%, and 5.6%, respectively. These changes are responses to top players advocating for fairer prize distribution at major tournaments.

AELTC chair Deborah Jevans highlighted ongoing discussions with players about broader issues, such as the absence of an off-season and growing injury concerns. As part of innovation, Wimbledon will use electronic line calling, phasing out traditional line judges, with match assistants stepping in to support chair umpires.

(With inputs from agencies.)