Left Menu

Wimbledon Ups Prize Money Amidst Player Injuries and Tradition Shifts

Wimbledon has boosted its prize fund to £53.5 million, with singles champions receiving £3 million each. The increase comes alongside player concerns about injuries and a lack of off-season. This year also sees the introduction of electronic line calling, replacing traditional line judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:41 IST
Wimbledon Ups Prize Money Amidst Player Injuries and Tradition Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Wimbledon has raised its prize pool for this year's championships to £53.5 million, a 7% rise from 2024 and twice the amount offered a decade ago, according to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). This change means that the singles titlists each will secure £3 million, marking the highest prize across all Grand Slams and a noticeable 11.1% increase from last year's awards to Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova.

The prize adjustments extend to various categories: first-round singles losers will get 10% more than last year at £66,000, while doubles, mixed doubles, and wheelchair events see increases of 4.4%, 4.3%, and 5.6%, respectively. These changes are responses to top players advocating for fairer prize distribution at major tournaments.

AELTC chair Deborah Jevans highlighted ongoing discussions with players about broader issues, such as the absence of an off-season and growing injury concerns. As part of innovation, Wimbledon will use electronic line calling, phasing out traditional line judges, with match assistants stepping in to support chair umpires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025