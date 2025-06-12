Left Menu

Freedom Fuels NECO Master Blaster's Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

NECO Master Blaster's resurgence in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is attributed to the freedom given to young players. With crucial performances from Aryan Meshram and R Sanjay, they have reached the semi-finals. While their batting is impressive, bowling remains a concern as they prepare to face Pagariya Strikers.

Freedom Fuels NECO Master Blaster's Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 League
NECO Master Blaster logo (Photo: Vidarbha Pro T20 League). Image Credit: ANI
The NECO Master Blaster's remarkable comeback in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is largely credited to the liberty the team affords its young players, as revealed in a statement from the league. After a shaky start, the team won three consecutive matches, securing a spot in the semi-final.

Aryan Meshram has been a pivotal performer, hitting three half-centuries to ensure vital wins. Complementing him, R Sanjay has contributed significantly, bolstering the team's batting stability. Jitesh Sharma highlighted the positive impact of granting players autonomy, allowing them to enjoy and fully express themselves during games.

Sharma encouraged his teammates to maintain an aggressive approach, celebrating their ability to entertain through big hits. Despite their batting success, he acknowledged the need for improvement in their bowling strategy before the looming semi-final against Pagariya Strikers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

