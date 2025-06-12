Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid: A Dream Realized

Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially joined Real Madrid, fulfilling his dream of playing for the Spanish giants. The 26-year-old English defender, previously with Liverpool, arrived in Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup. He expressed his excitement and commitment to contribute significantly to his new team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was officially introduced as a new player for Real Madrid on Thursday, expressing his delight at fulfilling a long-held dream of joining the Spanish football powerhouse.

The 26-year-old England international, who previously played for Liverpool, is the latest addition to Madrid's defense. He signed with the team for a reported fee of up to 10 million euros, joining the squad ahead of an upcoming Club World Cup campaign in the United States.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez praised Alexander-Arnold's achievements at Liverpool and welcomed the player, who stands ready to don the No. 12 jersey for the next six years. Madrid aims to bounce back from a challenging season in La Liga and the Champions League, with aspirations for renewed success.

