Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Dream Move to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold, former Liverpool defender, joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal, describing the move as a "dream come true". He expressed excitement about playing for one of the world's leading football clubs and the responsibility that comes with it. His transfer fee was reportedly 10 million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:05 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Dream Move to Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a significant career move, Trent Alexander-Arnold, the lauded former Liverpool right-back, expressed his delight after joining Real Madrid. At his unveiling, he called the switch a "dream come true," marking the culmination of aspirations nurtured since childhood.

Alexander-Arnold, who spent 20 years with Liverpool, secured two Premier League titles and said goodbye to emotional farewells, signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid. His transfer, costing around 10 million pounds, coincides with Real's defensive restructuring following a challenging season.

At Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold will don the number 12 shirt, as he aspires to emulate past successes and contribute to the team's ambitions. He acknowledged its demanding environment but expressed enthusiasm for playing under new coach Xabi Alonso, with hopes to clinch the Club World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025