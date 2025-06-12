Trent Alexander-Arnold's Dream Move to Real Madrid

In a significant career move, Trent Alexander-Arnold, the lauded former Liverpool right-back, expressed his delight after joining Real Madrid. At his unveiling, he called the switch a "dream come true," marking the culmination of aspirations nurtured since childhood.

Alexander-Arnold, who spent 20 years with Liverpool, secured two Premier League titles and said goodbye to emotional farewells, signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid. His transfer, costing around 10 million pounds, coincides with Real's defensive restructuring following a challenging season.

At Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold will don the number 12 shirt, as he aspires to emulate past successes and contribute to the team's ambitions. He acknowledged its demanding environment but expressed enthusiasm for playing under new coach Xabi Alonso, with hopes to clinch the Club World Cup.