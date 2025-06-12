Mehidy Hasan Miraz: New Captain Steering Bangladesh ODI Squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of its men's One Day International (ODI) team. The 27-year-old all-rounder is set to lead the national side over the next year, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council's official website.

This new appointment sees Miraz succeeding Najmul Hossain Shanto. He will begin his captaincy stint in Sri Lanka next month during the team's three-match ODI series. Miraz expressed his excitement at taking on the leadership role, mentioning his honor at the confidence placed in him by the BCB.

Holding 1617 runs and claiming 110 wickets in 105 ODIs, Miraz ranks fourth among ODI all-rounders worldwide, according to the ICC rankings. BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen highlighted Miraz's consistent performance and leadership qualities as pivotal reasons for his appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)