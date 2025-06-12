Left Menu

J.J. Spaun Surprises at U.S. Open, Leading First Round

J.J. Spaun led the early first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club with a bogey-free performance. Rory McIlroy and others trailed behind as players faced challenging conditions. Spaun's strong start puts him ahead of 2019 winner Gary Woodland, with DeChambeau and others in pursuit.

Updated: 12-06-2025 20:19 IST
J.J. Spaun stunned the field by taking the early lead at the U.S. Open's first round held at Oakmont Country Club. His bogey-free performance saw him four under through 11 holes, placing him ahead of 2019 champion Gary Woodland.

Rory McIlroy, two shots back, maintained a bogey-free card through nine holes, landing in a competitive third place shared with four other players. Much speculation had surrounded the event, with Oakmont's harsh conditions expected to keep scores low, yet some players exceeded expectations.

Amid challenging conditions, McIlroy made a remarkable 392-yard drive, leading to a birdie and a share of the early lead. Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, struggled, finishing on a shaky start. Scottie Scheffler was set to tee off later in the day, adding to the excitement.

