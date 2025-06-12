Left Menu

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Bangladesh's New ODI Captain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been appointed as Bangladesh's ODI captain for a year. He will lead the team in an upcoming series against Sri Lanka and later against India. Recognized for his performances, Mehidy aims to lead with confidence and inspire his team to play fearless cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:52 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on Thursday named the new captain of Bangladesh's One Day International (ODI) cricket team. His tenure is set for one year, starting with a series in Sri Lanka, marking his debut assignment as captain.

Mehidy takes over the ODI reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who remains the Test skipper, while Litton Das continues leading the T20 side. Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka includes two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, running from June 17 to July 16, followed by home series against India in August.

''Leading the country is a dream for any cricketer,'' Mehidy expressed, acknowledging the Bangladesh Cricket Board's confidence in him. Nazmul Abedeen from BCB highlighted Mehidy's consistent performances and leadership potential as reasons for his appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

