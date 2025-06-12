Cricket Commiserates: A T20 Final Halts for Tribute

In a moving tribute, players from the SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals paused before the T20 Mumbai final to honor victims of the tragic airplane crash in Ahmedabad. The crash involved an Air India plane shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, with all 242 aboard impacted.

Paying their respects, players along with MCA officials, stood for a minute's silence at Wankhede Stadium, their arms adorned with black armbands. The stadium's big screen broadcast a condolence message, reflecting the somber mood as the 2025 T20 Mumbai League Final commenced.

Former cricket icons and current Indian players abroad took to social media, sharing their heartfelt sorrow. Statements from Gautam Gambhir and other cricket luminaries underscored the grief and solidarity expressed across the cricketing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)