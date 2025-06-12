Excitement Builds for WCPL 2025: Caribbean Showdown in Guyana

The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is set to captivate cricket fans as it returns for its fourth edition on September 6, 2025, in Guyana. The tournament will unfold at the Providence Stadium, hosting Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and the home favorites, Guyana Amazon Warriors, all vying for the championship.

The competitive lineup promises intense matchups, with each team playing four league matches across 11 days. The crescendo of the tournament, the final, will take place on September 17, merely a day after the league matches conclude. Notably, all games, including the high-stakes final, are scheduled for the afternoon, ensuring optimal conditions for both players and audiences.

Barbados Royals, the defending champions and two-time titleholders, enter as favorites alongside previous winners, the Knight Riders. Guyana Amazon Warriors, consistently strong competitors, will aim to clinch their first title. CEO of Cricket West Indies, Chris Dehring, emphasized the event's significance in promoting women's cricket, anticipating a blend of local and international talent at its peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)