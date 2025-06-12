Left Menu

Excitement Builds for WCPL 2025: Caribbean Showdown in Guyana

The fourth Women's Caribbean Premier League kicks off September 6, 2025, in Guyana. The tournament features Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Matches are at Providence Stadium, with the final on September 17. Star cricketer Hayley Matthews leads the stats, and CEO Chris Dehring highlights the event's growing significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:18 IST
Excitement Builds for WCPL 2025: Caribbean Showdown in Guyana
Barbados Royals team (Photo: CPL website) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is set to captivate cricket fans as it returns for its fourth edition on September 6, 2025, in Guyana. The tournament will unfold at the Providence Stadium, hosting Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, and the home favorites, Guyana Amazon Warriors, all vying for the championship.

The competitive lineup promises intense matchups, with each team playing four league matches across 11 days. The crescendo of the tournament, the final, will take place on September 17, merely a day after the league matches conclude. Notably, all games, including the high-stakes final, are scheduled for the afternoon, ensuring optimal conditions for both players and audiences.

Barbados Royals, the defending champions and two-time titleholders, enter as favorites alongside previous winners, the Knight Riders. Guyana Amazon Warriors, consistently strong competitors, will aim to clinch their first title. CEO of Cricket West Indies, Chris Dehring, emphasized the event's significance in promoting women's cricket, anticipating a blend of local and international talent at its peak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025