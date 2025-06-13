Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club: Into the Quarter-Finals!

Emma Raducanu delivered a stunning performance to reach the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships, securing a 6-4 6-1 victory over Rebecca Sramkova. Raducanu is now the only Briton still in contention at the tournament, following the exits of fellow countrywomen Katie Boulter and Heather Watson.

The atmosphere at the Andy Murray Arena was electric as Raducanu took an initial 5-0 lead. Despite a brief resurgence from Sramkova, Raducanu managed to hold her ground, clinching the first set while drawing energy from her supportive fans. She continued her dominant form in the second set, benefiting from Sramkova's errors.

Raducanu's victory reestablishes her as the British number one, surpassing her doubles partner Boulter. Next, she will face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who overcame a challenging match against McCartney Kessler. The tournament also saw impressive performances by Elena Rybakina and Diana Shnaider, who advanced to the quarter-finals.