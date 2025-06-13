Left Menu

Record-Breaking Moments at Oslo Diamond League Meeting

Karsten Warholm, a Norwegian hurdler, set a new world record in the 300m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League. Other highlights included Nico Young's fastest 5,000m by an American, Emmanuel Wanyonyi's 800m win, and Julien Alfred's successful 100m season opener, underlining their athletic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:09 IST
Record-Breaking Moments at Oslo Diamond League Meeting
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record in the 300m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League meeting, thrilling the hometown crowd. Warholm crossed the line in 32.67 seconds, besting his previous record of 33.05.

In other events, American sprinter Nico Young set the fastest 5,000m time for an American, winning in 12 minutes 45.27 seconds. Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi claimed the 800m in 1:42.78, while Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia began her season with a 100m victory.

Ethiopia's Biniam Mehary and Kuma Girma completed the 5,000m podium, and Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi won the javelin with a throw of 64.63m. Each athlete showcased exceptional talent and dedication at this high-profile event.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025