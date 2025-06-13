Record-Breaking Moments at Oslo Diamond League Meeting

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record in the 300m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League meeting, thrilling the hometown crowd. Warholm crossed the line in 32.67 seconds, besting his previous record of 33.05.

In other events, American sprinter Nico Young set the fastest 5,000m time for an American, winning in 12 minutes 45.27 seconds. Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi claimed the 800m in 1:42.78, while Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia began her season with a 100m victory.

Ethiopia's Biniam Mehary and Kuma Girma completed the 5,000m podium, and Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi won the javelin with a throw of 64.63m. Each athlete showcased exceptional talent and dedication at this high-profile event.