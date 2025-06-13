Scottie Scheffler's Open Day Struggles: An Unpredictable Slog at Oakmont

Scottie Scheffler endured a challenging start at the U.S. Open, as his opening round concluded seven shots behind leader J.J. Spaun. The world number one golfer struggled to capitalize on birdie opportunities, facing a series of frustrating moments during the 5 1/2-hour round at Oakmont.

Throughout the arduous day, Scheffler exhibited a range of emotions, from frustration when a drive landed in unforgiving rough, to annoyance as birdie putts lipped out. It was a day marred by unwanted errors and missed chances that left him outside the top 30, a position unfamiliar to him post-opening rounds.

Despite these challenges, Scheffler remains undeterred. As he prepares for the second round, he focuses on correcting mistakes and improving his performance, knowing that a sharper game could elevate his position in the quest for a grand slam victory.

