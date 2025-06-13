Scottie Scheffler's Open Day Struggles: An Unpredictable Slog at Oakmont
Scottie Scheffler faced a tough opening round at the U.S. Open, ending seven shots behind the leader J.J. Spaun. Frustrating moments on the course were marked by struggles with birdie putts, leading to looks of both bafflement and annoyance. Despite the setbacks, Scheffler remains optimistic about bouncing back.
Scottie Scheffler endured a challenging start at the U.S. Open, as his opening round concluded seven shots behind leader J.J. Spaun. The world number one golfer struggled to capitalize on birdie opportunities, facing a series of frustrating moments during the 5 1/2-hour round at Oakmont.
Throughout the arduous day, Scheffler exhibited a range of emotions, from frustration when a drive landed in unforgiving rough, to annoyance as birdie putts lipped out. It was a day marred by unwanted errors and missed chances that left him outside the top 30, a position unfamiliar to him post-opening rounds.
Despite these challenges, Scheffler remains undeterred. As he prepares for the second round, he focuses on correcting mistakes and improving his performance, knowing that a sharper game could elevate his position in the quest for a grand slam victory.
