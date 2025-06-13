Crusaders Triumph Over Blues in Thrilling Super Rugby Semi-Final
The Canterbury Crusaders defeated reigning champions Auckland Blues 21-14 in a high-intensity Super Rugby semi-final. Despite an initial deficit, the Crusaders' strong defense secured their place in their 17th final. Will Jordan's two tries were pivotal as they maintained their unbeaten record at home in playoff matches.
In a gripping semi-final match, the Canterbury Crusaders emerged victorious over the Auckland Blues with a score of 21-14, earning a spot in their 17th Super Rugby final. Will Jordan was instrumental in the win, scoring two tries that swung the momentum in the Crusaders' favor after an early setback.
The reigning champion Blues started strong, charging to a 14-0 lead, but the Crusaders' resilience was on full display as they quickly bounced back. A try from Tom Christie ignited the comeback, and despite intense pressure from the Blues, the Crusaders' defense held firm, preventing a late-game equalizer.
Both teams faced challenges with yellow cards disrupting play, yet the Christchurch fortress remained impenetrable for the visitors. The Crusaders will now prepare to face either the Waikato Chiefs or ACT Brumbies, continuing their unbeaten streak in home playoff matches, a testament to their strategic discipline and team cohesion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
