$200,000 Boost for Waimate Trail to Drive South Canterbury Tourism

The Government is investing $200,000 to complete the first stage of the Waimate Trail, unlocking a new regional tourism asset designed to attract visitors, grow local jobs and showcase South Canterbury’s natural landscapes.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the funding today, confirming it will complete Stage One of the project — a 13-kilometre stretch from Waimate township to Waihao Forks.

Part of $70m National Tourism Push

The funding comes from the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, aimed at stimulating regional economies and strengthening visitor infrastructure across the country.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering locally and investing in this trail that showcases the unique South Canterbury countryside,” Ms Upston said.

“It will attract more visitors to the region, supporting local businesses, jobs and communities.”

The Waimate Trail is ultimately planned as a 67km multi-stage trail, traversing limestone rock formations, native forest, rolling farmland and scenic valleys — offering a mix of walking and cycling experiences.

Community-Led, Government-Backed

Local fundraising efforts have already secured approximately 80 per cent of the funding required for Stage One, demonstrating strong grassroots backing for the project.

The Government’s $200,000 contribution bridges the remaining funding gap, enabling construction to move forward and ensuring the first section can be opened to the public.

The trail is expected to:

Increase visitor stays in South Canterbury

Support hospitality, accommodation and retail businesses

Create construction and ongoing maintenance jobs

Strengthen the region’s appeal as a cycling and eco-tourism destination

Celebrating History and Landscape

Beyond its economic impact, the trail is designed to highlight South Canterbury’s heritage and natural character, linking rural communities and opening access to landscapes not previously connected by public pathways.

“This trail will be popular with both locals and tourists, celebrating South Canterbury’s rich history and stunning landscapes,” Ms Upston said.

Regional Growth Focus

The investment reflects a broader Government strategy to grow tourism beyond traditional hotspots and encourage regional dispersal of visitors.

“By backing local projects and encouraging tourism in the regions, we’re continuing to drive economic growth,” Ms Upston said.

Once completed, the full 67km Waimate Trail is expected to become a significant drawcard for domestic and international visitors seeking nature-based experiences in New Zealand’s South Island.