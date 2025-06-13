Left Menu

Maratha Royals Triumph with Stellar Performances in T20 Mumbai League Final

Rajesh Sutar's commanding half-century and Awais Naushad's vital innings propelled MSC Maratha Royals to a five-wicket victory over SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the T20 Mumbai League final. Electing to bowl first, Maratha Royals limited the Falcons to 157/4 and chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:11 IST
In a thrilling finish to the T20 Mumbai League, the MSC Maratha Royals emerged victorious, defeating SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets in the final. Star players Rajesh Sutar and Awais Naushad delivered pivotal performances that ensured a memorable win for the Royals.

After electing to bowl, the Royals successfully restricted the Falcons to 157 for four in their allotted 20 overs. The Falcons initially struggled, reaching just 60/3 at the halfway mark. Despite late resistance, they posted a below-par score, thanks to Mayuresh Tandel and Harsh Aghav's unbeaten partnership.

The Royals chased the target with confidence, driven by Sutar's 53 and Naushad's brisk 38. The pair's crucial partnership set the stage for a comfortable victory, reminding spectators of the high stakes and intense competition that define the league.

