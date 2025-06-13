Cricket World Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims at Lord's

In a poignant moment of international solidarity, players from South Africa and Australia donned black armbands and observed a solemn minute of silence before the third day of the World Test Championship Final at Lord's, paying tribute to the victims of the tragic airplane crash near Ahmedabad on Friday.

The devastating incident involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which went down shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, impacting a doctors' hostel near the airport. The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people on board, including 169 Indian nationals.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Indian players participating in an intra-squad match in Beckenham also wore black armbands and held a minute of silence. This gesture signifies a unified wave of respect and mourning across the cricket world, acknowledging the profound loss and extending support to the families affected by this tragedy.