Indian Hockey Teams Gear Up for High-Stakes FIH Pro League Matches

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is poised for an intense European leg in the FIH Pro League 2024-25, squaring off against formidable opponents like Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China. Currently placed 6th with nine points, the squad will confront Australia on June 14 and 15, followed by matches against Argentina on June 17 and 18 at London's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

Citing a release from Hockey India, Captain Salima Tete emphasized the team's goal to outperform higher-ranked teams in this league phase. The team is meticulously reviewing their past performances to address weaknesses and leverage their strengths. After the London matches, the Indian team will proceed to Antwerp to take on Belgium on June 21 and 22, and then head to Berlin for their concluding matches against China on June 28 and 29.

Simultaneously, the Indian Men's Hockey Team, ranked 5th with 15 points, is gearing up for a significant clash against Australia in Antwerp on June 14 and 15. Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh highlighted the necessity of defeating Australia to secure crucial ranking points and establish a winning momentum. Singh expressed determination to overturn recent narrow losses and secure victories in the upcoming fixtures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)