International Talent Joins Ultimate Kho Kho: A Global Sporting Evolution

For the first time, international players will participate in the Ultimate Kho Kho league as its third season commences on November 29, 2025. The announcement by the Kho Kho Federation of India marks a significant development for the sport.

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of KKFI, revealed that international athletes would be part of the upcoming season's players' auction. This strategic initiative aims to heighten the league's competitive standards and position India as a global center for Kho Kho.

The federation also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGT University to bolster educational and scientific resources, promoting indigenous sports like Kho Kho. Notably, the Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have previously won the league titles.

