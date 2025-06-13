Left Menu

Real Madrid Secures Young Talent Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid signs 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono from River Plate on a six-year deal, securing his transfer for $45 million. The midfielder, noted for his versatility and early achievements, had drawn attention from top European football clubs before choosing the Spanish giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:03 IST
Real Madrid has secured the signing of Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old midfielder, from Argentine club River Plate on a six-year contract, the club announced Friday. The acquisition, valued at approximately $45 million, sees the talented youngster joining the Spanish side from August 14.

Mastantuono, who emerged from River Plate's esteemed youth academy, was a key player for the first team in the 2024-25 season. In February of the previous year, he made history by becoming the youngest scorer for River Plate and subsequently the youngest player for Argentina's national team during a World Cup qualifier against Chile.

The young midfielder, who caught attention with a remarkable free kick in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors, was hotly pursued by clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain before committing to Real Madrid. He becomes the club's third recruit in the current close-season, following the signings of Premier League defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

