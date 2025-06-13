Real Madrid Secures Young Talent Franco Mastantuono
Real Madrid signs 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono from River Plate on a six-year deal, securing his transfer for $45 million. The midfielder, noted for his versatility and early achievements, had drawn attention from top European football clubs before choosing the Spanish giants.
Real Madrid has secured the signing of Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old midfielder, from Argentine club River Plate on a six-year contract, the club announced Friday. The acquisition, valued at approximately $45 million, sees the talented youngster joining the Spanish side from August 14.
Mastantuono, who emerged from River Plate's esteemed youth academy, was a key player for the first team in the 2024-25 season. In February of the previous year, he made history by becoming the youngest scorer for River Plate and subsequently the youngest player for Argentina's national team during a World Cup qualifier against Chile.
The young midfielder, who caught attention with a remarkable free kick in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors, was hotly pursued by clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain before committing to Real Madrid. He becomes the club's third recruit in the current close-season, following the signings of Premier League defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
