Real Madrid Secures Young Talent Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid has secured the signing of Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old midfielder, from Argentine club River Plate on a six-year contract, the club announced Friday. The acquisition, valued at approximately $45 million, sees the talented youngster joining the Spanish side from August 14.

Mastantuono, who emerged from River Plate's esteemed youth academy, was a key player for the first team in the 2024-25 season. In February of the previous year, he made history by becoming the youngest scorer for River Plate and subsequently the youngest player for Argentina's national team during a World Cup qualifier against Chile.

The young midfielder, who caught attention with a remarkable free kick in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors, was hotly pursued by clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain before committing to Real Madrid. He becomes the club's third recruit in the current close-season, following the signings of Premier League defenders Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

