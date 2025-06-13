Left Menu

Muhammad Yousuf Steps Down as Batting Coach Amid NCA Shake-Up

Former Pakistan Test captain Muhammad Yousuf has resigned as batting coach from Lahore's National Cricket Academy. His departure, confirmed by himself, coincides with changes at the NCA under new Director Aaqib Javed. Yousuf, a longtime coach, reportedly felt sidelined and undervalued amidst these organizational shifts.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:10 IST
Muhammad Yousuf, the former Test captain of Pakistan, has stepped down from his role as batting coach at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet officially announced Yousuf's resignation, but he confirmed his exit, citing personal reasons without further elaboration.

Yousuf has held the position of batting coach at the NCA for several years, also working with the national senior team and U19 team. He accompanied the team to New Zealand this April but was absent from the support staff for the recent T20 series against Bangladesh. His exit follows Aaqib Javed's appointment as the NCA Director, a move Yousuf reportedly found disappointing given his own seniority and contributions.

The PCB has given Javed multiple roles, including senior selector and interim head coach. His rise has not been welcomed by all board associates, some of whom feel that their efforts are underappreciated. They argue that some players receive preferential treatment despite lackluster performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

