Rain Halts Madhya Pradesh T20 Clash Between Jabalpur and Bhopal
The Madhya Pradesh T20 League match between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards ended without a result due to rain. Bhopal managed to score 130/6 before play was stopped. Jabalpur's bowlers were effective, with Rites Shakya taking three wickets. Both teams received a point each after the washout.
The Madhya Pradesh T20 League's second match between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards concluded unfinished due to relentless rainfall. The weather intervened after Bhopal had scored 130/6 in 16 overs.
Opting to bat first, Bhopal Leopards managed 55 runs for the loss of three wickets in the powerplay. Yash Dubey contributed a useful 35, including five fours, while Aniket Verma, who played in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was dismissed for a mere six runs, marking a critical moment for Jabalpur.
Led by Rites Shakya's three wickets, Jabalpur kept Bhopal's scoring under control. Rain eventually halted the game, handing both sides a single point. Moving forward, Jabalpur is set to contest Indore Pink Panthers, and Bhopal will face Bundelkhand Bulls over the weekend.
