Left Menu

Rain Halts Madhya Pradesh T20 Clash Between Jabalpur and Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League match between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards ended without a result due to rain. Bhopal managed to score 130/6 before play was stopped. Jabalpur's bowlers were effective, with Rites Shakya taking three wickets. Both teams received a point each after the washout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:08 IST
Rain Halts Madhya Pradesh T20 Clash Between Jabalpur and Bhopal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh T20 League's second match between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards concluded unfinished due to relentless rainfall. The weather intervened after Bhopal had scored 130/6 in 16 overs.

Opting to bat first, Bhopal Leopards managed 55 runs for the loss of three wickets in the powerplay. Yash Dubey contributed a useful 35, including five fours, while Aniket Verma, who played in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was dismissed for a mere six runs, marking a critical moment for Jabalpur.

Led by Rites Shakya's three wickets, Jabalpur kept Bhopal's scoring under control. Rain eventually halted the game, handing both sides a single point. Moving forward, Jabalpur is set to contest Indore Pink Panthers, and Bhopal will face Bundelkhand Bulls over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025