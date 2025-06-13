Football Feud: AIFF President and Bhaichung Bhutia Clash Over Academy Allegations

In a heated exchange, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey accused former national captain Bhaichung Bhutia of running football academies for commercial gain. Bhutia, refusing to take the allegations lightly, labeled them as unfounded and politically driven.

The dispute comes on the heels of Bhutia demanding Chaubey's resignation as AIFF chief, citing India's unexpected loss to Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier as a consequence of Chaubey's alleged incompetence. Chaubey responded with allegations about Bhutia's football academies, suggesting they operate for profit and leverage Bhutia's legacy to attract young talent.

Yet, Bhutia rebukes these claims, asserting that his academies have been independently funded and are crucial in nurturing future football talents. He argues that his initiative surpasses what AIFF has achieved in terms of youth engagement. Amidst this back-and-forth, allegations of political maneuvering and corruption add to the continuing controversy in Indian football.