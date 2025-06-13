Left Menu

Inter Milan Prepares Early Bond Repayment Amid New Debt Deal

Inter Milan plans to repay its 415 million euro high-yield bond early, thanks to a new debt deal. Funded by a 6.75% coupon five-year bond in 2022, the Italian soccer club's media company manages the debt, now set for redemption by June 26, with Oaktree's backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:44 IST
Inter Milan Prepares Early Bond Repayment Amid New Debt Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter Milan, renowned Champions League finalist, is poised to make an early repayment of its substantial 415 million euro high-yield bond, aided by a fresh debt arrangement. The Italian soccer powerhouse disclosed plans to secure financial backing from a new debt deal, stated in a recent announcement.

In 2022, Inter Milan issued a five-year bond with a 6.75% coupon to manage the club's extensive debt, facilitated through their media company which oversees broadcasting and sponsorships. This debt is now positioned for redemption on June 26, garnering significant financial scrutiny.

Controlled by the U.S. investment fund Oaktree, the club seeks private debt investors to refinance. Oaktree's significant involvement commenced following a missed 395 million euro payment from previous majority stakeholder, Suning. The move signals strategic financial maneuvers during a pivotal period for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025