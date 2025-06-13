Inter Milan Prepares Early Bond Repayment Amid New Debt Deal
Inter Milan plans to repay its 415 million euro high-yield bond early, thanks to a new debt deal. Funded by a 6.75% coupon five-year bond in 2022, the Italian soccer club's media company manages the debt, now set for redemption by June 26, with Oaktree's backing.
Inter Milan, renowned Champions League finalist, is poised to make an early repayment of its substantial 415 million euro high-yield bond, aided by a fresh debt arrangement. The Italian soccer powerhouse disclosed plans to secure financial backing from a new debt deal, stated in a recent announcement.
In 2022, Inter Milan issued a five-year bond with a 6.75% coupon to manage the club's extensive debt, facilitated through their media company which oversees broadcasting and sponsorships. This debt is now positioned for redemption on June 26, garnering significant financial scrutiny.
Controlled by the U.S. investment fund Oaktree, the club seeks private debt investors to refinance. Oaktree's significant involvement commenced following a missed 395 million euro payment from previous majority stakeholder, Suning. The move signals strategic financial maneuvers during a pivotal period for the club.
