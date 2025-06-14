South Africa on the Brink: Cricket's Historic World Test Triumph

Following years of coming agonizingly close to triumph, South African cricket team is poised for a historic victory, needing just 69 runs to clinch the World Test Championship at Lord's on Saturday.

With eight wickets in hand, South Africa is now the overwhelming favorite to disrupt Australia's reign, having been set a daunting target of 282 in the final inning. Aiden Markram's unbeaten century has anchored their chase, with Coach Shukri Conrad advising consistency to prevent past 'choker' labels.

Assistant coach Ashwill Prince urges calmness amid the high-stakes situation, while highlighting the team's trust and bond. South Africa recently fell short in last year's Twenty20 World Cup, but signs point to a different outcome this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)