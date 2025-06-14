Left Menu

Russell Leads in Canadian GP Practice Amid Crashes and Challenges

George Russell led the second Canadian GP practice for Mercedes after Max Verstappen's initial session lead. The practice was eventful with crashes, particularly involving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. Mercedes showed strong form, while McLaren highlighted upgrades. Verstappen faced car issues, affecting his performance.

George Russell showcased his prowess by leading the second Canadian Grand Prix practice session for Mercedes, following Max Verstappen's early show of dominance at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The practice wasn't without incident, as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc endured a significant crash, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll also experienced misfortune at his home race, complicating his return after previous injuries.

Despite facing car problems, Verstappen and Mercedes marked a fascinating battle as McLaren introduced key upgrades, exemplified by Lando Norris' strong performance. Ferrari and Williams faced challenges, despite attempts to optimize setups for the iconic circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

