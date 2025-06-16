Norwegian Court's Verdict on Coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen: A Family in the Spotlight

A Norwegian court delivered its verdict on Monday, finding Gjert Ingebrigtsen, the prominent athletics coach, guilty of minor assault against his daughter. The court sentenced him to a 15-day suspended prison term and ordered a compensation payment of 10,000 Norwegian crowns for an incident involving a wet towel. He was acquitted of charges related to alleged physical and mental abuse against his son, Olympic athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Prosecutors had pursued a significantly harsher penalty, seeking a two-and-a-half-year imprisonment, in a case that seized national attention. During the March trial, Jakob Ingebrigtsen recounted experiences of a childhood overshadowed by fear and manipulation, alleging violent incidents by his father. Despite earlier pleas of innocence, Gjert Ingebrigtsen accepted the court's decision and refrained from appealing.

The Ingebrigtsen family's intriguing dynamic became widely known through their TV show 'Team Ingebrigtsen,' which aired on Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The trial spanned nearly two months, with testimonies from various family members, sports officials, and colleagues, shedding light on the high pressure of ambitions within this sports-centric family. Although the verdict could still be appealed by prosecutors, Gjert Ingebrigtsen's legal team expressed relief and a desire for swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)