Top German soccer clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig are facing the likelihood of relinquishing more control to their fan bases following the intervention of a regulatory body.

The Federal Cartel Office of Germany issued a statement on Monday, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of the 50-plus-1 rule, which mandates that club memberships maintain majority voting rights over team operations. Recent European court rulings imply that previous permanent exemptions for clubs like Leverkusen and Wolfsburg may no longer be viable.

Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, originally established as corporate workers' teams, have traditionally been granted exemptions due to their founding under major companies Bayer and Volkswagen, respectively. However, the antitrust regulator underscored the importance of ensuring professional soccer operations align with membership organizations moving forward, leaving the timelines open-ended.

