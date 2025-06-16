Left Menu

Madrid Court Issues Suspended Sentences for Hate Crime Against Vinicius Jr.

In a high-profile case, four individuals received suspended sentences for a hate crime involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. They hung an offensive effigy and banner before a match. Sentences include restraining orders, fines, and disqualifications, alongside a mandatory educational program on non-discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:40 IST
Madrid Court Issues Suspended Sentences for Hate Crime Against Vinicius Jr.
Vinicius Jr

Four individuals have been given suspended jail sentences by a court in Madrid, following their conviction for a hate crime related to Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr., according to a LaLiga statement on Monday. The case involved a derogatory effigy and banner unfurled before a key Copa del Rey match.

The court ruled that one person will face 15 months in prison for the hate crime and an additional seven months for threats, primarily due to circulating images of the incident online. The other three were sentenced to seven months for the hate crime and seven months for issuing threats. Nonetheless, actual jail time was waived after the convicts issued apologies to Vinicius, Real Madrid, LaLiga, and the Spanish soccer federation.

The individual who uploaded the video's received a four-year disqualification from working in education, sports, or youth recreation. Fines and additional penalties, such as restraining orders and stadium bans, were also imposed. All offenders will take part in an educational program on equality to ensure their sentences remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025