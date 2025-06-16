India Shines at ISSF World Cup: Triumph and Talent in Munich

In a remarkable display of skill and talent, the Indian shooting contingent secured four medals at the third 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, earning two golds and two bronzes, and clinching an impressive third place in the overall medal tally, following the success of shooting powerhouses China and Norway. This notable achievement was highlighted in a press release by the Gun for Glory academy.

Two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan was instrumental in opening India's medal count, clinching a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle category with a score of 231.2. Valarivan's prowess was further demonstrated by her record-breaking performance during the qualification rounds, where she set a new national benchmark with an exceptional score of 635.9.

Adding to India's medal haul, shooter Sift Kaur Samra earned a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, scoring a solid 453.1. Notably, 19-year-old Suruchi Singh reaffirmed her dominance by winning her third gold of the season in the women's 10m air pistol event, with a score of 241.9. The pair of Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse showcased their dominance, securing gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition against a formidable Chinese team.

Top marksman Maddeneni Umamahesh made his mark by finishing among the top eight in the men's 10m air rifle qualification. Reflecting on their achievements, Elavenil Valarivan expressed gratitude for the relentless support of the Gun For Glory academy and her coach, Neha Chavan, in pursuing her aspirations in the sport.

Gun For Glory founder Gagan Narang, himself a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, lauded the team's stellar performances on the global stage, bringing immense pride and demonstrating the academy's pivotal role in nurturing India's future shooting champions. The success underscores the rising prowess of Indian shooters on the international circuit.

The Indian team now looks forward to the next leg of the ISSF World Cup, set to take place in Ningbo, China, this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)